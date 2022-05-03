Search
Ten things you might not know about Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (video)

10 rounds with Canelo Alvarez

Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez goes up against reigning WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 7. Ahead of the event DAZN hit the stream with the “10 Rounds” video featuring the first in history undisputed super middleweight king as he answers some of those question you might not know. Check it out up top.

Canelo vs Bivol date, time, tickets, where to watch, full fight card

Canelo vs Bivol tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Bivol live on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 8.

Get Canelo vs Bivol full fight card and start time.

