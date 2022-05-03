Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 takes place at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 6. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with a championship belt contested in the headliner of the show.
Former two-weight champion Ryan Bader (29-7, 1 NC) defends his heavyweight title in the rematch against ranked No. 2 contender Cheick Kongo (31-11-2, 1 NC). Their first fight in September 2019 in San Jose, California ended in a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke that rendered the challenger unable to continue.
In the co-main event Yoel Romero (13-6) faces Alex Polizzi (10-1) at light heavyweight. “Soldier of God” was originally scheduled to face Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1, 2 NC), who was forced to withdrawal due to injury.
Also on the card a pair of middleweight bouts, as Lorenz Larkin (23-7, 1 NC) meets Kyle Stewart (15-5) and Mike Shipman (14-3) takes on Gregory Babene (21-11, 1 NC). In addition, Davy Gallon (20-7-2) squares off against Benjamin Brander (13-8) at lightweight.
Bellator 280 tickets
Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 tickets to witness all the action at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 6 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.fr.
How to watch Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 live from Paris
MMA fans can watch Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 live stream on Showtime in the United States, RMC Sport in France, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom and Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport in Ireland. The date is Friday, May 6. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, 10 pm CEST, 9 pm BST and 9 pm IST, respectively.
The preliminary card begins three and a half hours prior to the main card live stream on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube and Pluto TV.
Bellator 280 fight card
The full Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo – Bader’s Bellator MMA heavyweight title
- Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi
- Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander
- Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart
- Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene
Preliminary Card
- Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski
- Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti
- Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton
- Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary
- Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes
- Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura
- Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos
- Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara