Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 takes place at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 6. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with a championship belt contested in the headliner of the show.

Advertisements

Former two-weight champion Ryan Bader (29-7, 1 NC) defends his heavyweight title in the rematch against ranked No. 2 contender Cheick Kongo (31-11-2, 1 NC). Their first fight in September 2019 in San Jose, California ended in a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke that rendered the challenger unable to continue.

In the co-main event Yoel Romero (13-6) faces Alex Polizzi (10-1) at light heavyweight. “Soldier of God” was originally scheduled to face Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1, 2 NC), who was forced to withdrawal due to injury.

Also on the card a pair of middleweight bouts, as Lorenz Larkin (23-7, 1 NC) meets Kyle Stewart (15-5) and Mike Shipman (14-3) takes on Gregory Babene (21-11, 1 NC). In addition, Davy Gallon (20-7-2) squares off against Benjamin Brander (13-8) at lightweight.

Bellator 280 tickets

Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 tickets to witness all the action at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 6 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.fr.

How to watch Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 live from Paris

MMA fans can watch Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 live stream on Showtime in the United States, RMC Sport in France, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom and Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport in Ireland. The date is Friday, May 6. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, 10 pm CEST, 9 pm BST and 9 pm IST, respectively.

The preliminary card begins three and a half hours prior to the main card live stream on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube and Pluto TV.

Bellator 280 fight card

The full Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo – Bader’s Bellator MMA heavyweight title

Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi

Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander

Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart

Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene

Preliminary Card

Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti

Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton

Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary

Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes

Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura

Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos

Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara