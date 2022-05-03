Search
UFC

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Pena vs Team Nunes debuts Tuesday, May 3

Newswire
TUF Season 30: Pena vs. Nunes

The 30th season of UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter – The Ultimate Fighter: Team Pena vs Team Nunes debuts Tuesday, May 3, exclusively on ESPN+.

Since 2005, The Ultimate Fighter has introduced millions of new fans to the UFC and to future champions and top contenders.

In addition to season 30, fans can watch Seasons 1 through 29 of the popular series on-demand, anytime, on ESPN+.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Pena vs Team Nunes

  • 12-episode season
  • New episodes each Tuesday
  • Features eight men’s heavyweights (265 lbs) and eight women’s flyweights (125 lbs)
  • Contestants live and compete alongside their fellow competitors
  • Coaches: UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, will go head-to-head to help their teams win a UFC contract.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMANewsUFCVideo

