UFC 274 start time: How to watch Oliveira vs Gaethje

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje airs live on PPV from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

On the top of the fight-bill UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC) faces former interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. Oliveira is making the the second defense of his belt, while Gaethje (23-3) makes the second attempt to earn UFC Gold.

In the co-main event two-time and current women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-4) defends her belt and looks to take the revenge against former champion Carla Esparza (18-6). The latter was on top in their first fight in December 2014 which saw the inaugural UFC strawweight championship.

Also on the card former Bellator MMA 155-pound champion and UFC title challenger Michael Chandler (22-7) goes up against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-6). As well, former interim title challenger Ovince Saint Preux (25-16) takes on former light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua (27-12-1). In addition, Joe Lauzon (28-16) faces former lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone (36-16). The full fight card can be found below

UFC 274 start time in USA, Oliveira vs Gaethje

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, May 7. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $99.98.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

Order UFC 274 PPV on ESPN+ >>

Stream UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje live on ESPN+ PPV

UFC 274 UK time, Oliveira vs Gaethje

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream on BT Sport 2. The date is Sunday, May 8. The start time is 3 am BST.

The preliminary card commences at 1 am BST on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 2. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starts at 11 pm BST on Saturday, May 7.

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

UFC 274 Australia time, Oliveira vs Gaethje

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 8. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early prelims kickoff on UFC Fight Pass at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST.

Order UFC 274 PPV on Kayo >>

Stream UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje live on Kayo

UFC 274 fight card

The full UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST)

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title
  • Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza – Namajunas’s UFC women’s strawweight title
  • Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
  • Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
  • Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST)

  • Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams
  • Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont
  • Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell
  • Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

UFC 274 fight card, date, time, location, tickets, where to watch, Oliveira vs Gaethje

Early Preliminary Card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST)

  • Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts
  • Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto
  • Carlos Vergara vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
  • Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia
  • Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

