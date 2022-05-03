UFC 274 start time: How to watch Oliveira vs Gaethje

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje airs live on PPV from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

On the top of the fight-bill UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC) faces former interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. Oliveira is making the the second defense of his belt, while Gaethje (23-3) makes the second attempt to earn UFC Gold.

In the co-main event two-time and current women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-4) defends her belt and looks to take the revenge against former champion Carla Esparza (18-6). The latter was on top in their first fight in December 2014 which saw the inaugural UFC strawweight championship.

Also on the card former Bellator MMA 155-pound champion and UFC title challenger Michael Chandler (22-7) goes up against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-6). As well, former interim title challenger Ovince Saint Preux (25-16) takes on former light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua (27-12-1). In addition, Joe Lauzon (28-16) faces former lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone (36-16). The full fight card can be found below

UFC 274 start time in USA, Oliveira vs Gaethje

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, May 7. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 274 UK time, Oliveira vs Gaethje

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream on BT Sport 2. The date is Sunday, May 8. The start time is 3 am BST.

The preliminary card commences at 1 am BST on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 2. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starts at 11 pm BST on Saturday, May 7.

UFC 274 Australia time, Oliveira vs Gaethje

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 8. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early prelims kickoff on UFC Fight Pass at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST.

UFC 274 fight card

The full UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST)

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza – Namajunas’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST)

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Early Preliminary Card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST)

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Carlos Vergara vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp