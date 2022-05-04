Search
Watch Canelo Alvarez & Dmitry Bivol Grand Arrival in Las Vegas (video)

Newswire
Canelo vs Bivol

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 7. The contest features undisputed super middleweight champion up against reigning WBA light heavyweight titleholder. Kicking off the Fight Week the athletes made their Grand Arrivals at MGM Grand. Check out the video up top.

Canelo vs Bivol date, time, tickets, where to watch, full fight card

Canelo vs Bivol tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, TicketNetwork and StubHub.

Other boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Bivol live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 8.

Get Canelo vs Bivol full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

