Former WBO super middleweight champion and light heavyweight contender Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico is set for his next fight against former interim WBA light heavyweight champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) of Freyburg, Germany in the main event at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, May 14. The pair squares off in the twelve-round WBA 178-pound title eliminator live stream on DAZN.

In the co-main event undefeated William Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against former world champion Rene Alvarado (32-11, 21 KOs) of Nicaragua. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Zurdo vs Boesel tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 15.

Ahead of the event the fighters hosted a media conference call. Check out below what they had to say (quotes sent by Golden Boy have been edited for clarity and context).

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez: Boesel is a complicated fighter, he likes to come forward all the time

“It’s a pleasure to work with Golden Boy. I found a family with them. I am very excited to be busy this year and to be able to keep working. As Eric said, I am knocking on the door of a title fight, and staying busy is best. I also want to stay busy to break Mayweather’s record (50-0) record. Eventually, the big fights will happen; it’s just taking time.”

“I am looking for an early knockout. I have been putting in a lot of work in this training camp, more than in any other camp. I have put everything I can into my hands, and I can’t wait for everyone to see us in action on May 14.”

“I have to knock out other fighters and put on a good show to get the big fights and get a chance at the champions. I have to knock out all these guys to show that I am ready for big challenges and big opportunities.”

“Boesel is a complicated fighter, he likes to come forward all the time, and I know he will be a challenge for me because he is the #1 light heavyweight fighter for the WBA. So I don’t take him lightly. But I know I have better boxing quality and abilities, and I have more intelligence in the ring. I know I will knock him out.”

“We are looking for the big fights. I have to go through some fighters first. I know the fights are going to happen. Everyone is busy with other fights, but I know these fights will happen this year.”

Dominic Boesel: I can change my style when needed, and I feel that with my boxing skills, I can defeat Ramirez

“I am always training. I am always in shape. I have always told my team that I would be available if there is a big fight in the states, so I feel very prepared.”

“I am familiar with Zurdo because of his fight against Abraham. I know he is an undefeated fighter with a high amount of knockouts. I feel good because I don’t feel under pressure at this moment. Before, I felt pressure because I was the guy with the belt. Now I understand that I am the underdog and feel comfortable with that role, and we will look to surprise everyone on May 14.”

“I am tall. I have distance, and I am able to read my opponent. I can change my style when needed, and I feel that with my boxing skills, I can defeat Ramirez.”

“First of all, I am ranked #1 by the WBA in the light heavyweight division, and Ramirez is ranked #2. I know that there will be a lot of Mexican fans at the venue, and there will be some big hype around Ramirez. Mostly, I feel that considering the experience in the last few fights of Ramirez’s career, this fight will push him. I am not afraid if the audience is against me.”

William Zepeda: I know that fans will enjoy our fan-friendly style on fight night

“I am very thankful for the opportunity. I know Rene is a strong, experienced fighter, and I feel very prepared for this fight.”

“In my last fight, I was originally scheduled for another fighter, but the fighter dropped a week before the event. Typically, I don’t like to take fights on short notice, but I had committed to the event and wanted to see it through. The fighter came out of nowhere. He was sloppy. He came forward with his head, and my main concern was not getting cut or injured during that fight. Yes, I was frustrated about the whole thing, but you learn from these experiences.”

“We are looking for big fights and world championship events. This fight is a big opportunity for me. Rene is a former world champion, he has the experience, and both our styles will make for a great event. The pandemic held us back for a bit, but fortunately, we have stayed busy and ready for whatever comes after this fight. The first thing is we hope that god willing, things come out in our favor on May 14.”

“I want to give the fans a show, make it worth their ticket purchase. I also always want to show the fans what I am made of. This is the biggest fight of my career. Rene is a strong, hungry fighter, and I know that fans will enjoy our fan-friendly style on fight night.”

Rene Alvarado: If I can defeat Zepeda, it will invigorate my career

“First of all, I am grateful to god for my good health and this new opportunity. This is a very important fight for me after losing three straight fights. I know that Zepeda is a high-caliber fighter, and defeating him would be a big boost to my career.”

“You can’t compare two fights; they will never look the same. Gutierrez is more of a boxer, whereas Zepeda is a more come-forward type of fighter. I know both our styles will meet for a fan-friendly event. I know we will both go into the ring ready to come forward and give it our all. We are just hoping that we will positively result on fight night.”

“The love for the sport keeps me motivated. It gives me the will to continue even after my losses. This is one of the biggest opportunities of my career. If I can defeat Zepeda, it will invigorate my career.”

The list of bouts featured on Zurdo vs Boesel undercard is expected to be announced shortly.