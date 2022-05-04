Mexican boxing star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez challenges reigning WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The date and time when the fight airs live stream on DAZN in Australia is Sunday, May 8 at 10 am AEST.

The first in history undisputed super middleweight king “Canelo” Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KO) is looking to become a two-time light heavyweight champion, previously claiming the WBO 175-pound belt against Sergey Kovalev in 2019. Undefeated as a professional Bivol (19-0, 11 KO) is making the fourth defense of his WBA ‘Super’ strap.

The list of bouts featured on Canelo vs Bivol undercard includes Montana Love (17-0-1, 9 KOs) of Cleveland, OH up against Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (25-2-1, 15 KOs) of Mexico in a twelve-round matchup at super lightweight and Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) of Croatia faceoff Zhang Zhilei (23-0-1, 18 KOs) of China in a twelve round IBF heavyweight title eliminator. In addition, Shakhram Giyasov (12-0 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan meets Christian Gomez (22-2-1 20 KOs) of Mexico in the ten-round IBF North American welterweight title clash. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol live stream in Australia, date & time

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, May 8. The start time is 10 am AEST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Canelo vs Bivol start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

Canelo vs Bivol start time in Adelaide and Darwin (ACST)

Canelo vs Bivol start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 at 9:30 am ACST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 12:30 pm ACST.

Canelo vs Bivol Perth time (AWST)

Canelo vs Bivol start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 at 8 am AWST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 am AWST.

Canelo vs Bivol start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Canelo vs Bivol start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 at 7 am CXT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10 am CXT.

Canelo vs Bivol fight card

The full Canelo vs Bivol fight card, including free prelims, looks as the following:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei, 12 rounds, heavyweight – IBF heavyweight title eliminator

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez, 10 rounds, welterweight – IBF North American welterweight title

Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, 8 rounds, lightweight

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva, 8 rounds, middleweight

Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto, 10 rounds, flyweight

Fernando Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos, 6 rounds, super lightweight