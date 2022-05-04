UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje features a pair of championship bouts at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, May 8 at 12 pm AEST.

In the main event Charles Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC) defends his lightweight title against former interim champion Justin Gaethje. Oliveira makes the the second defense of his strap, while Gaethje (23-3) tries to take the UFC Gold for the second time. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the five-round co-main event two-time women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-4) puts her belt on the line in the championship rematch against former champion Carla Esparza (18-6). The latter was victorious in December 2014 taking the inaugural UFC strawweight title by submission in the third round.

Also on the PPV card former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-6) meets former Bellator MMA 155-pound champion and UFC title challenger Michael Chandler (22-7). In addition, former interim light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux (25-16) goes up against former 205-pound champion Mauricio Rua (27-12-1) and former 155-pound title challenger Donald Cerrone (36-16) battles it out against Joe Lauzon (28-16) at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje in Australia, date, time, live stream, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 8. The start time is 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $54.95.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early preliminary card kicks off at 7:30 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 274 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEST)

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 at 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST, following the early preliminary card kicking off at 7:30 am AEST.

UFC 274 Adelaide & Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 at 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card starts at 9:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card beginning at 7 am ACST.

UFC 274 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 at 10 am AWST. The preliminary card commences at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card starts at 5:30 am AWST.

UFC 274 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 at 9 am CXT. The preliminary card starts at 7 am CXT, following the early prelims beginning at 4:30 am CXT.

UFC 274 fight card

The full UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (12 pm AEST / 11:30 am ACST / 10 am AWST / 9 am CXT)

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza – Namajunas’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Preliminary Card (10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 8 am AWST / 7 am CXT)

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Early Preliminary Card (7:30 am AEST / 7 am ACST / 5:30 am AWST / 4:30 am CXT)

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Carlos Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia