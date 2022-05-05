Bellator Paris 2022 weigh-in results, Bader vs Kongo 2 (video)

Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 airs live on Showtime from AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 6. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event former two-division champion Ryan Bader (29-7, 1 NC) defends his heavyweight belt in the rematch against ranked No. 2 contender Cheick Kongo (31-11-2, 1 NC). In the co-main event Yoel Romero (13-6) squares off against Alex Polizzi (10-1) at light heavyweight.
Tickets for Bellator 280 at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Friday, May 6 can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
Get Bellator Paris full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.
Bellator Paris 2022 fight card
Main Card
- Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo – Bader’s Bellator MMA heavyweight title
- Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi
- Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander
- Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart
- Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene
Bellator 280 fight card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, Bader vs Kongo 2
Preliminary Card
- Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski
- Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti
- Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton
- Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary
- Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes
- Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura
- Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos
- Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara