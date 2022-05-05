Bellator Paris 2022 weigh-in results, Bader vs Kongo 2 (video)

Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 airs live on Showtime from AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 6. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event former two-division champion Ryan Bader (29-7, 1 NC) defends his heavyweight belt in the rematch against ranked No. 2 contender Cheick Kongo (31-11-2, 1 NC). In the co-main event Yoel Romero (13-6) squares off against Alex Polizzi (10-1) at light heavyweight.

Tickets for Bellator 280 at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Friday, May 6 can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Bellator Paris 2022 fight card

Main Card

Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo – Bader’s Bellator MMA heavyweight title

Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi

Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander

Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart

Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene

Preliminary Card

Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti

Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton

Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary

Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes

Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura

Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos

Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara