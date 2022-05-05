Search
Stream UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje live on ESPN+ PPV
MMA

Bellator Paris 2022 weigh-in results, Bader vs Kongo 2 (video)

Newswire

Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2

Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 airs live on Showtime from AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 6. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event former two-division champion Ryan Bader (29-7, 1 NC) defends his heavyweight belt in the rematch against ranked No. 2 contender Cheick Kongo (31-11-2, 1 NC). In the co-main event Yoel Romero (13-6) squares off against Alex Polizzi (10-1) at light heavyweight.

Tickets for Bellator 280 at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Friday, May 6 can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Get Bellator Paris full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Bellator Paris 2022 fight card

Main Card

  • Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo – Bader’s Bellator MMA heavyweight title
  • Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi
  • Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander
  • Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart
  • Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene

Bellator 280 fight card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, Bader vs Kongo 2

Preliminary Card

  • Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski
  • Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti
  • Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton
  • Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary
  • Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes
  • Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura
  • Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos
  • Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Canelo vs Bivol live on DAZN
Stream UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097