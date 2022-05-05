Mexican boxing star and undisputed super middleweight king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez goes up against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 7. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host a final press conference. Video is available up top.

Canelo vs Bivol tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, May 8.

