Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol final pre-fight press conference (video)

Canelo vs Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Mexican boxing star and undisputed super middleweight king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez goes up against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 7. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host a final press conference. Video is available up top.

Canelo vs Bivol date, time, tickets, where to watch, full fight card

Canelo vs Bivol tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, May 8.

Get Canelo vs Bivol full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

