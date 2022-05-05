UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters partake in the final press conference.

In attendance reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and former interim champion Justin Gaethje, two-time and current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former champion Carla Esparza, former interim 155-pound champion Tony Ferguson and former Bellator MMA lightweight champion and UFC title challenger Michael Chandler, and UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

UFC 274 press conference is held on Thursday, May 5. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia UFC 273 press conference airs live on Friday, May 6 at 12 am BST and 9 am AEST, respectively.

MMA fans can watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

