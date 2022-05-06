Bellator 280 airs live on Showtime from AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 6. In the main event former two-division champion Ryan Bader (29-7, 1 NC) defends his heavyweight belt in the rematch against No. 2-ranked contender Cheick Kongo (31-11-2, 1 NC). Their first fight in September 2019 ended in a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke that rendered the challenger unable to continue.

In the co-main event Yoel Romero (13-6) and Alex Polizzi (10-1) square off at light heavyweight. Also on the card Kyle Stewart (15-5) meets Lorenz Larkin (23-7, 1 NC) at middleweight and Benjamin Brander (13-8) faces Davy Gallon (20-7-2) at lightweight. In addition, Mike Shipman (14-3) and Gregory Babene (21-11, 1 NC) do battle at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, May 6

Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Bellator 280 free live stream of prelims begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Bellator 280 fight card

Get Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo – Bader’s Bellator MMA heavyweight title

Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi

Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander

Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart

Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene

Preliminary Card

Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti

Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton

Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary

Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes

Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura

Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos

Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara