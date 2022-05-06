Bellator 280 airs live on Showtime from AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 6. In the main event former two-division champion Ryan Bader (29-7, 1 NC) defends his heavyweight belt in the rematch against No. 2-ranked contender Cheick Kongo (31-11-2, 1 NC). Their first fight in September 2019 ended in a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke that rendered the challenger unable to continue.
In the co-main event Yoel Romero (13-6) and Alex Polizzi (10-1) square off at light heavyweight. Also on the card Kyle Stewart (15-5) meets Lorenz Larkin (23-7, 1 NC) at middleweight and Benjamin Brander (13-8) faces Davy Gallon (20-7-2) at lightweight. In addition, Mike Shipman (14-3) and Gregory Babene (21-11, 1 NC) do battle at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, May 6
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Bellator 280 free live stream of prelims begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.
Bellator 280 fight card
Get Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo – Bader’s Bellator MMA heavyweight title
- Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi
- Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander
- Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart
- Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene
Preliminary Card
- Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski
- Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti
- Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton
- Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary
- Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes
- Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura
- Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos
- Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara