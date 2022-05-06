Search
Bellator 280 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Bader vs Kongo 2

Bellator 280 Ryan Bader vs Cheick Kongo live from London
Ryan Bader vs Cheick Kongo faceoff | Lucas Noonan/BELLATOR MMA

Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 live from Paris

Bellator 280 airs live on Showtime from AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 6. In the main event former two-division champion Ryan Bader (29-7, 1 NC) defends his heavyweight belt in the rematch against No. 2-ranked contender Cheick Kongo (31-11-2, 1 NC). Their first fight in September 2019 ended in a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke that rendered the challenger unable to continue.

In the co-main event Yoel Romero (13-6) and Alex Polizzi (10-1) square off at light heavyweight. Also on the card Kyle Stewart (15-5) meets Lorenz Larkin (23-7, 1 NC) at middleweight and Benjamin Brander (13-8) faces Davy Gallon (20-7-2) at lightweight. In addition, Mike Shipman (14-3) and Gregory Babene (21-11, 1 NC) do battle at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, May 6
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Bellator 280 free live stream of prelims begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Bellator 280 fight card

Get Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo – Bader’s Bellator MMA heavyweight title
  • Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi
  • Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander
  • Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart
  • Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene

Preliminary Card

  • Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski
  • Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti
  • Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton
  • Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary
  • Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes
  • Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura
  • Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos
  • Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara
MMANewsResults

