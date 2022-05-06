Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Search
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
MMA

Bellator Paris 2022 free live stream of prelims (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2

Watch Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 preliminary card live stream from AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 6 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT.

Advertisements

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 280 preliminary card looks as the following:

  • Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski
  • Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti
  • Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton
  • Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary
  • Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes
  • Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura
  • Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos
  • Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara

Bellator 280 prelims – international live stream

Get Bellator 280 full fight card and schedule.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Canelo vs Bivol live on DAZN
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097