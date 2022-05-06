Bellator Paris 2022 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 preliminary card live stream from AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 6 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT.
US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.
Bellator 280 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski
- Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti
- Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton
- Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary
- Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes
- Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura
- Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos
- Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara
Bellator 280 prelims – international live stream
Get Bellator 280 full fight card and schedule.