Bellator Paris 2022 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 preliminary card live stream from AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 6 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 280 preliminary card looks as the following:

Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti

Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton

Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary

Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes

Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura

Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos

Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara

Bellator 280 prelims – international live stream

