Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol weigh-in results (video)

Mexican boxing star and the first in history undisputed super middleweight king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) goes up against reigning WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) in the main event live on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Amon other bouts Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (25-2-1, 15 KOs) faces Montana Love (17-0-1, 9 KOs) in the twelve-rounder at super lightweight. As well, Zhang Zhilei (23-0-1, 18 KOs) meets Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) in the twelve-round IBF heavyweight title eliminator. In addition, Christian Gomez (22-2-1 20 KOs) takes on Shakhram Giyasov (12-0 9 KOs) in the ten-rounder with the IBF North American welterweight title on the line.

Get Canelo vs Bivol full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Canelo vs Bivol fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei, 12 rounds, heavyweight – IBF heavyweight title eliminator

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez, 10 rounds, welterweight – IBF North American welterweight title

Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, 8 rounds, lightweight

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva, 8 rounds, middleweight

Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto, 10 rounds, flyweight

Fernando Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos, 6 rounds, super lightweight