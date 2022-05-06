UFC 274 weigh-in results, Oliveira vs Gaethje (video)

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC) faces former interim champion Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-4) defends her title in the championship rematch against former champion Carla Esparza (18-6).
Also on the card former Bellator MMA lightweight champion and UFC title challenger Michael Chandler (22-7) meet former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-6).
Get UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
UFC 274 fight card
Main Card
- Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title
- Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza – Namajunas’s UFC women’s strawweight title
- Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
- Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon
Preliminary Card
- Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams
- Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts
- Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont
- Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell
Early Preliminary Card
- Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
- Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp
- Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto
- Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Carlos Vergara
- Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez
- Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia