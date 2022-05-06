Search
UFC

UFC 274 weigh-in results, Oliveira vs Gaethje (video)

Newswire

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje weigh-in live show

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC) faces former interim champion Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-4) defends her title in the championship rematch against former champion Carla Esparza (18-6).

Also on the card former Bellator MMA lightweight champion and UFC title challenger Michael Chandler (22-7) meet former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-6).

Get UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC 274 fight card

Main Card

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title
  • Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza – Namajunas’s UFC women’s strawweight title
  • Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
  • Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
  • Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Preliminary Card

  • Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams
  • Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts
  • Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont
  • Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Early Preliminary Card

  • Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
  • Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp
  • Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto
  • Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Carlos Vergara
  • Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia
MMANewsUFCVideo

