UFC 274 weigh-in results, Oliveira vs Gaethje (video)

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC) faces former interim champion Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-4) defends her title in the championship rematch against former champion Carla Esparza (18-6).

Also on the card former Bellator MMA lightweight champion and UFC title challenger Michael Chandler (22-7) meet former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-6).

Get UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC 274 fight card

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza – Namajunas’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Preliminary Card

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Early Preliminary Card

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Carlos Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia