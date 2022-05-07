Search
BKFC 25 results, Adams vs Cleckler

BKFC 25: Adams vs Cleckler live from Orlando

BKFC 25: Adams vs Cleckler airs live on pay-per-view from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, May 6. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the championship belt contested on the night. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, May 7.

In the main event Arnold Adams (6-1) defends his heavyweight title against undefeated Dillon Cleckler (3-0). In the co-main event former UFC fighter and MMA veteran Julian Lane (4-6) takes on Dave Mundell (3-1). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 25: Adams vs Cleckler

United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, May 6
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, May 7
Time: 2 am BST

Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, May 7
Time: 11 am AEST

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location

BKFC 25 free live stream of preliminary card begins an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

Stream BKFC 25 Adam vs Cleckler live on FITE

BKFC 25: Adams vs Cleckler fight card

Get BKFC 25: Adams vs Cleckler full fight card results below.

Main Card

  • Arnold Adams def. Dillon Cleckler by KO (R2 at 0:34) – retains BKFC heavyweight title
  • David Mundell def. Julian Lane by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
  • Jay Jackson def. Terry Janoski by KO (R5 at 0:32)
  • Jack Claffey def. Rick Caruso by KO (R3 at 1:15)
  • Warren Thompson def. Art Parker by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 48-47)
  • Levi Costa def. Joshua Sanchez by KO (R1 at 1:35)
  • Gabriel Mota def. Travis Lerchen by KO (R1 at 0:37)
  • Henry Williams def. Sterling Lenz by TKO (R1 at 1:10)
  • Daniel Alvarez def. Joshua Ridge by TKO (doctor stoppage due to cut, R1 at 1:37)

Preliminary Card

  • Ryan Reber def. Micah Mitchell by TKO (R2 at 2:00)
  • Idrees Wasi def. John McAllister by KO (R1 at 1:59)
  • Travis Floyd def. Robert Adams by TKO (R3 at 2:00)
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

