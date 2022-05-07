Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol free live stream of prelims (video)

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol undercard airs live stream from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 7 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT in the US, which makes it 9:30 pm BST in the UK. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, May 8 starting at 6:30 am AEST. Video is available up top.

The four-fight lineup looks as the following:

Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto, 10 rounds, flyweight

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva, 8 rounds, middleweight

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Fernando Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos, 6 rounds, super lightweight

