Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Search
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol free live stream of prelims (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Before The Bell

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol undercard airs live stream from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 7 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT in the US, which makes it 9:30 pm BST in the UK. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, May 8 starting at 6:30 am AEST. Video is available up top.

The four-fight lineup looks as the following:

  • Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto, 10 rounds, flyweight
  • Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Fernando Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Get Canelo vs Bivol full fight card and event schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Canelo vs Bivol live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097