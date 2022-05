PFL 3 Season 2022 airs live from Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas on Friday May 6, which makes it Saturday May 7 in Australia. In the main event two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison (12-0) goes up against Marina Mokhnatkina (6-2).

In the co-main event 2021 PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III (24-7-1) battles it out against undefeated Magomed Umalatov (16-3). Also on the card former UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis (24-12) faces off Myles Price (11-7) and “The Red King” Rory MacDonald (22-8-1) meets Brett Cooper (28-15). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 3: Harrison vs Mokhnatkina

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, May 6

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan

Date: Saturday, May 7

Time: 11 am AEST

Prelims: 8 am AEST

PFL 3 2022 Season results

Get PFL 3: Harrison vs Mokhnatkina full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal

Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price

Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper

Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Preliminary Card

Dilano Taylor vs. Joao Zeferino

Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin

Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes

Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrova