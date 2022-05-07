Search
Stream UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje live on ESPN+ PPV
UFC

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after, the fighters tip the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the main event reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces former interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event two-time and current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas meets former and the inaugural 115-pound champion Carla Esparza in the rematch.

UFC 274 start time: How to watch Oliveira vs Gaethje

Fans can watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get UFC 274 full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC 274 Oliveira vs Gaethje live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Canelo vs Bivol live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097