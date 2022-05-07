UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff (video)

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after, the fighters tip the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the main event reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces former interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event two-time and current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas meets former and the inaugural 115-pound champion Carla Esparza in the rematch.

Fans can watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

