The second edition of BKFC Thailand airs live on pay-per-view from Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall on Sunday May 8, which makes it Saturday May 7 in the United States. The event features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts following BKFC 25 held a day before in Orlando, Florida.
Headlining the show Sirimongkhon Lamthuan goes up against Mike Vetrila at light heavyweight. In the co-main event Souris Manfredi faces Fani Peloumpi at women’s strawweight. Also on the card Tofan Pirani takes on Arash Mardani at cruiserweight and Akbar Karimi meets Steven Banks at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch BKFC Thailand 2: Lamthuan vs Vetrila
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, May 7
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, May 8
Time: 1 am BST
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, May 8
Time: 10 am AEST
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
BKFC Thailand 2: Lamthuan vs Vetrila fight card
Get BKFC Thailand 2: Lamthuan vs Vetrila full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
- Sirimongkhon Lamthuan vs. Mikhail Vetrila
- Souris Manfredi vs. Fani Peloumpi
- Tofan Pirani vs. Arash Mardani
- Akbar Karimi vs. Steven Banks
- Keivan Soleimani vs. Paitoon Jaikon
- Maseng vs. Naeem
- Thomas Newton vs. Fabiano Hawthorne
- Pongpisan Chunyong vs. Sudan Kulubon
- Sadudee Srimueang vs. Phatiphan Krungklang
- Thanathorn Kamran def. Thodsaphon Wannahat by KO (R1 at 1:23)
- Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang def. Benjamat Phakra by KO (R3 at 0:49)