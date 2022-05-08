The second edition of BKFC Thailand airs live on pay-per-view from Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall on Sunday May 8, which makes it Saturday May 7 in the United States. The event features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts following BKFC 25 held a day before in Orlando, Florida.

Headlining the show Sirimongkhon Lamthuan goes up against Mike Vetrila at light heavyweight. In the co-main event Souris Manfredi faces Fani Peloumpi at women’s strawweight. Also on the card Tofan Pirani takes on Arash Mardani at cruiserweight and Akbar Karimi meets Steven Banks at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Thailand 2: Lamthuan vs Vetrila

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, May 7

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, May 8

Time: 1 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, May 8

Time: 10 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

BKFC Thailand 2: Lamthuan vs Vetrila fight card

Get BKFC Thailand 2: Lamthuan vs Vetrila full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Sirimongkhon Lamthuan vs. Mikhail Vetrila

Souris Manfredi vs. Fani Peloumpi

Tofan Pirani vs. Arash Mardani

Akbar Karimi vs. Steven Banks

Keivan Soleimani vs. Paitoon Jaikon

Maseng vs. Naeem

Thomas Newton vs. Fabiano Hawthorne

Pongpisan Chunyong vs. Sudan Kulubon

Sadudee Srimueang vs. Phatiphan Krungklang

Thanathorn Kamran def. Thodsaphon Wannahat by KO (R1 at 1:23)

Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang def. Benjamat Phakra by KO (R3 at 0:49)