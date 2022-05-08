Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Search
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia
Bare Knuckle

BKFC Thailand 2 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Lamthuan vs Vetrila

Newswire
BKFC Thailand 2 live results from Pattaya
BKFC Thailand 2

BKFC Thailand 2: Lamthuan vs Vetrila

The second edition of BKFC Thailand airs live on pay-per-view from Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall on Sunday May 8, which makes it Saturday May 7 in the United States. The event features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts following BKFC 25 held a day before in Orlando, Florida.

Advertisements

Headlining the show Sirimongkhon Lamthuan goes up against Mike Vetrila at light heavyweight. In the co-main event Souris Manfredi faces Fani Peloumpi at women’s strawweight. Also on the card Tofan Pirani takes on Arash Mardani at cruiserweight and Akbar Karimi meets Steven Banks at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Thailand 2: Lamthuan vs Vetrila

United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, May 7
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, May 8
Time: 1 am BST

Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, May 8
Time: 10 am AEST

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location

Stream BKFC Thailand 2 live on FITE

BKFC Thailand 2: Lamthuan vs Vetrila fight card

Get BKFC Thailand 2: Lamthuan vs Vetrila full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Sirimongkhon Lamthuan vs. Mikhail Vetrila
  • Souris Manfredi vs. Fani Peloumpi
  • Tofan Pirani vs. Arash Mardani
  • Akbar Karimi vs. Steven Banks
  • Keivan Soleimani vs. Paitoon Jaikon
  • Maseng vs. Naeem
  • Thomas Newton vs. Fabiano Hawthorne
  • Pongpisan Chunyong vs. Sudan Kulubon
  • Sadudee Srimueang vs. Phatiphan Krungklang
  • Thanathorn Kamran def. Thodsaphon Wannahat by KO (R1 at 1:23)
  • Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang def. Benjamat Phakra by KO (R3 at 0:49)
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Bare KnuckleNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Canelo vs Bivol live on DAZN
Stream UFC 274 live on Kayo in Australia

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097