Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol full fight video highlights

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol squared off in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday May 7, which made it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured Mexican superstar and undisputed super middleweight king in his bid to become a two-time light heavyweight champion as he faced undefeated reigning WBA titleholder.
The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance and ended in a unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Bivol.
With the victory Bivol makes the fourth successful defense of his WBA light heavyweight title and improves to 20-0, 11 KO. Canelo Alvarez drops to 57-2-2, 39 KO.
Post fight Bivol said he was “happy to prove himself” that he was “the best”. Canelo accepted the defeat and said “there was no excuses, it was just boxing – he won”. The pair is expected to meet in the rematch.
