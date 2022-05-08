Search
Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol full fight video highlights

Bivol upsets Canelo to retain title

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol squared off in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday May 7, which made it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured Mexican superstar and undisputed super middleweight king in his bid to become a two-time light heavyweight champion as he faced undefeated reigning WBA titleholder.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance and ended in a unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Bivol.

With the victory Bivol makes the fourth successful defense of his WBA light heavyweight title and improves to 20-0, 11 KO. Canelo Alvarez drops to 57-2-2, 39 KO.

Post fight Bivol said he was “happy to prove himself” that he was “the best”. Canelo accepted the defeat and said “there was no excuses, it was just boxing – he won”. The pair is expected to meet in the rematch.

Check out Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol full fight video highlights up top and below.

Canelo vs Bivol full fight video highlights

Dmitry Bivol makes his ring walk.

Here comes Canelo Alvarez.

Fight action.

Canelo corner.

Canelo needs a KO.

It’s all over.

Verdict.

Bivol post-fight interview.

Canelo post-fight interview.

Canelo leaves the arena.

Dmitry Bivol on top.

Eddie Hearn weighs-in what has happened.

Get Canelo vs Bivol full fight card results.

