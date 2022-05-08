Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol squared off in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday May 7, which made it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured Mexican superstar and undisputed super middleweight king in his bid to become a two-time light heavyweight champion as he faced undefeated reigning WBA titleholder.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance and ended in a unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Bivol.

With the victory Bivol makes the fourth successful defense of his WBA light heavyweight title and improves to 20-0, 11 KO. Canelo Alvarez drops to 57-2-2, 39 KO.

Post fight Bivol said he was “happy to prove himself” that he was “the best”. Canelo accepted the defeat and said “there was no excuses, it was just boxing – he won”. The pair is expected to meet in the rematch.

Check out Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol full fight video highlights up top and below.

Canelo vs Bivol full fight video highlights

Dmitry Bivol makes his ring walk.

The defending champ makes his way to the ring ?



Dmitry Bivol makes his ring walk.

Here comes Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo went ALL OUT for his entrance

Fight action.

Bivol lands several punches and Canelo wants more ?



Bivol lands several punches and Canelo wants more

Canelo corner.

Canelo's corner knows he's taking too many shots ?



Canelo's corner knows he's taking too many shots

Canelo needs a KO.

2 ROUNDS TO GO ?



2 ROUNDS TO GO

It’s all over.

This one is OVER… who won? ?



This one is OVER… who won?

Verdict.

The moment Dmitry Bivol won the biggest fight of his career ?



The moment Dmitry Bivol won the biggest fight of his career

Bivol post-fight interview.

Canelo post-fight interview.

Canelo leaves the arena.

Canelo walks off after a frustrating night ?



Canelo walks off after a frustrating night

Dmitry Bivol on top.

Eddie Hearn weighs-in what has happened.

? @EddieHearn on the "brilliance" of Dmitry Bivol



Eddie Hearn on the "brilliance" of Dmitry Bivol

Get Canelo vs Bivol full fight card results.