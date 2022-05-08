Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol battle it out in the main event live stream on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. The contest features Mexican superstar and undisputed super middleweight king as he looks to become a two-time light heavyweight champion in the twelve-round world championship bout against current WBA titleholder.

The co-main event is a twelve-round super lightweight battle between Montana Love (17-0-1, 9 KOs) and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (25-2-1, 15 KOs). Also on the card Shakhram Giyasov (12-0 9 KOs) faces Christian Gomez (22-2-1 20 KOs) in a ten-rounder for IBF North American welterweight title and Marc Castro (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Pedro Vicente Scharbaai (7-4-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Zhang Zhilei (23-0-1, 18 KOs) meets Scott Alexander (16-4-2, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

United States

Broadcast: DAZN PPV

Date: Saturday, May 7

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, May 8

Time: 1 am BST

Prelims: 9:30 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, May 8

Time: 10 am AEST

Prelims: 6:30 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date and time vary by location

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol results

Zhang Zhilei def. Scott Alexander by KO (R1 at 1:54)

Joselito Velazquez def. Jose Soto by KO (R6 at 1:06)

Aaron Silva def. Alexis Espino by TKO (R4 at 1:17)

Elnur Abduraimov def. Manuel Correa by TKO (R2 at 2:43)

Fernando Molina def. Ricardo Valdovinos by split decision (56-57, 58-56, 57-56)

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol live blog

Stay tuned with Canelo vs Bivol live blog below.

To refresh the feed click here.

8:26 pm ET / 10:26 am AEST

Up next Marc Castro faces Pedro Vicente Scharbaai in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Marc Castro vs Pedro Vicente Scharbaai | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

8:24 pm ET / 10:24 am AEST

Zhang Zhilei KO’s Scott Alexander in the first round.

BIG BANG ZHANG ?



What a way to get the night started ?



Watch #CaneloBivol | Live on https://t.co/FoiaUtUyQV worldwide, excl. Latin America & Mexico | DAZN PPV in US & Canada pic.twitter.com/USz9AkBPgi — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 8, 2022

8:03 pm ET / 10:03 am AEST

Kicking off Canelo vs Bivol main card live on PPV Zhang Zhilei goes up against Scott Alexander. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at heavyweight.

Zhang Zhilei vs Scott Alexander | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

7:51 pm ET / 9:51 am AEST

Canelo vs Bivol main card live on pay-per-view starts in less than ten minutes.

6:58 pm ET / 8:58 am AEST

Joselito Velazquez knocks out Jose Soto in the sixth round with big hook.

6:17 pm ET / 8:17 am AEST

Rounding up Canelo vs Bivol prelims Joselito Velazquez takes on Jose Soto in a ten-rounder at flyweight.

Joselito Velazquez vs Jose Soto | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

6:11 pm ET / 8:11 am AEST

Aaron Silva stops Alexis Espino in the fourth round.

5:45 pm ET / 7:45 am AEST

Alexis Espino vs Aaron Silva in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Alexis Espino vs Aaron Silva | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

5:43 pm ET / 7:43 am AEST

Elnur Abduraimov stops Manuel Correa in the second round.

5:28 pm ET / 7:28 am AEST

Up next Elnur Abduraimov meets Manuel Correa. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super featherweight.

Elnur Abduraimov vs Manuel Correa | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

5:24 pm ET / 7:24 am AEST

Fernando Molina defeats Ricardo Valdovinos by split decision to remain undefeated. The scores were: 57-56 for Valdavinos and 58-56, 57-56 for Molina.

4:43 pm ET / 6:43 am AEST

Canelo vs Bivol free prelims start now. First up Fernando Molina goes up against Ricardo Valdovinos in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

Fernando Molina vs Ricardo Valdovinos | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

3:49 pm ET / 5:49 am AEST

Here is Canelo vs Bivol live stream on DAZN start time details in over 20 cities across the World.

Canelo vs Bivol start time live on DAZN | Twitter/DAZNBoxing

3:24 pm ET / 5:24 am AEST

Let’s get it started. In case you missed it, check out the “An Inside Look” video below featuring Eddie Hearn as he previews the main event.

Canelo vs Bivol fight card

The fight card comprises nine bouts in total. The five-fight main card live on DAZN follows the four-fight free live stream of prelims.

The full Canelo vs Bivol lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez, 10 rounds, welterweight – IBF North American welterweight title

Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, 8 rounds, lightweight

Zhang Zhilei vs. Scott Alexander, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto, 10 rounds, flyweight

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva, 8 rounds, middleweight

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Fernando Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos, 6 rounds, super lightweight