Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol battle it out in the main event live stream on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. The contest features Mexican superstar and undisputed super middleweight king as he looks to become a two-time light heavyweight champion in the twelve-round world championship bout against current WBA titleholder.
The co-main event is a twelve-round super lightweight battle between Montana Love (17-0-1, 9 KOs) and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (25-2-1, 15 KOs). Also on the card Shakhram Giyasov (12-0 9 KOs) faces Christian Gomez (22-2-1 20 KOs) in a ten-rounder for IBF North American welterweight title and Marc Castro (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Pedro Vicente Scharbaai (7-4-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Zhang Zhilei (23-0-1, 18 KOs) meets Scott Alexander (16-4-2, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol
United States
Broadcast: DAZN PPV
Date: Saturday, May 7
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, May 8
Time: 1 am BST
Prelims: 9:30 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, May 8
Time: 10 am AEST
Prelims: 6:30 am AEST
Other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date and time vary by location
Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol results
- Zhang Zhilei def. Scott Alexander by KO (R1 at 1:54)
- Joselito Velazquez def. Jose Soto by KO (R6 at 1:06)
- Aaron Silva def. Alexis Espino by TKO (R4 at 1:17)
- Elnur Abduraimov def. Manuel Correa by TKO (R2 at 2:43)
- Fernando Molina def. Ricardo Valdovinos by split decision (56-57, 58-56, 57-56)
Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol live blog
Stay tuned with Canelo vs Bivol live blog below.
To refresh the feed click here.
8:26 pm ET / 10:26 am AEST
Up next Marc Castro faces Pedro Vicente Scharbaai in an eight-rounder at lightweight.
8:24 pm ET / 10:24 am AEST
Zhang Zhilei KO’s Scott Alexander in the first round.
8:03 pm ET / 10:03 am AEST
Kicking off Canelo vs Bivol main card live on PPV Zhang Zhilei goes up against Scott Alexander. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at heavyweight.
7:51 pm ET / 9:51 am AEST
Canelo vs Bivol main card live on pay-per-view starts in less than ten minutes.
6:58 pm ET / 8:58 am AEST
Joselito Velazquez knocks out Jose Soto in the sixth round with big hook.
6:17 pm ET / 8:17 am AEST
Rounding up Canelo vs Bivol prelims Joselito Velazquez takes on Jose Soto in a ten-rounder at flyweight.
6:11 pm ET / 8:11 am AEST
Aaron Silva stops Alexis Espino in the fourth round.
5:45 pm ET / 7:45 am AEST
Alexis Espino vs Aaron Silva in an eight-rounder at middleweight.
5:43 pm ET / 7:43 am AEST
Elnur Abduraimov stops Manuel Correa in the second round.
5:28 pm ET / 7:28 am AEST
Up next Elnur Abduraimov meets Manuel Correa. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super featherweight.
5:24 pm ET / 7:24 am AEST
Fernando Molina defeats Ricardo Valdovinos by split decision to remain undefeated. The scores were: 57-56 for Valdavinos and 58-56, 57-56 for Molina.
4:43 pm ET / 6:43 am AEST
Canelo vs Bivol free prelims start now. First up Fernando Molina goes up against Ricardo Valdovinos in a six-rounder at super lightweight.
3:49 pm ET / 5:49 am AEST
Here is Canelo vs Bivol live stream on DAZN start time details in over 20 cities across the World.
3:24 pm ET / 5:24 am AEST
Let’s get it started. In case you missed it, check out the “An Inside Look” video below featuring Eddie Hearn as he previews the main event.
Canelo vs Bivol fight card
The fight card comprises nine bouts in total. The five-fight main card live on DAZN follows the four-fight free live stream of prelims.
The full Canelo vs Bivol lineup looks as the following:
Main Card
- Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title
- Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, 12 rounds, super lightweight
- Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez, 10 rounds, welterweight – IBF North American welterweight title
- Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Zhang Zhilei vs. Scott Alexander, 10 rounds, heavyweight
Preliminary Card
- Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto, 10 rounds, flyweight
- Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Fernando Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos, 6 rounds, super lightweight