UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the United Kingdom and Australia. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two championship belts contested on the night.

Advertisements

In the main event Charles Oliveira squares off against Justin Gaethje. Oliveira was expected to make the second defense of UFC lightweight strap, but was stripped off title after missing the required championship weight limit. In case of victory, former interim lightweight champion Gaethje is eligible to lift the crown.

In the co-main event two-time and current women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-4) faces former champion Carla Esparza (18-6) in the championship rematch. The latter came out on top in December 2014 when the pair squared off in the inaugural UFC strawweight championship.

How to watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

United States

Date: Saturday, May 7

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Preliminary card: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 274 PPV on ESPN+ >>

United Kingdom

Date: Saturday, May 7 – Sunday, May 8

Main card: 3 am BST live on BT Sport

Preliminary card: 1 am BST live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport

Early preliminary card: 10:30 pm BST live on UFC Fight Pass

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

Australia

Date: Sunday, May 8

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Kayo

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early preliminary card: 7:30 am AEST / 5:30 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order UFC 274 PPV on Kayo >>

UFC 274 fight card

Get UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main card

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza – Namajunas’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Preliminary card

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Blagoy Ivanov def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima by unanimous decision(29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Early Preliminary Card

Andre Fialho def. Cameron VanCamp by TKO (punches. R1 at 2:35)

Tracy Cortez def. Melissa Gatto by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Carlos Vergara def. Kleydson Rodrigues by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

Lupita Godinez def. Ariane Carnelossi by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–26, 30–26)

Journey Newson def. Fernie Garcia by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

*Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon was cancelled on the fight day after “Cowboy” suffered illness.