Zhang Zhilei KO’s Scott Alexander in the first round (video)

Chinese southpaw Zhang Zhilei (24-0-1, 19 KOs) came out victorious against American Scott Alexander (16-5-2, 8 KOs) when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday May 7, which made it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for ten rounds heavyweight bout kicked off Canelo vs Bivol main card live on DAZN.

The lights went off at 1 minute and 54 seconds into the opening round after “Big Bang” floored his opponent with straight left.

Zhilei was initially scheduled to face Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) in the final eliminator for IBF heavyweight title. The latter pulled out from the bout, reportedly, after his father passed away.

Alexander took the fight on a short notice.

Get Canelo vs Bivol full fight card results and updates.