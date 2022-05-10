Search
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore date, time, how to watch, PPV cost, fight card

Newswire

Mayweather vs Moore live from Dubai

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) is back in the ring against unbeaten Don Moore (18-0-1, 12 KOs) in the main event live from the helipad of Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, UAE on Saturday, May 14. The pair squares off in the exhibition bout headlining the first edition of “Global Titans Fight Series”. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 15.

Advertisements

Also on the card former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (2-0, 1 KO) meets Bruno Machado in another boxing exhibition. As well, former two-division world champion Badou Jack (25-3-3, 15 KOs) squares off against Hany Atiyo (16-4, 12 KOs). In addition, Delfine Persoon (45-3, 19 KOs) and Elhem Mekhaled (14-0, 2 KOs) battle it out for the WBC women’s super featherweight title.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany & other countries

Boxing fans in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and other selected markets can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, May 14. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 2 pm ET in Canada, 7 pm BST in the UK, 7 pm IST in Ireland and 8 pm CEST in Germany.

The PPV price is $29.99 in North America and $14.99 in the UK and Europe.

Stream Mayweather vs Moore live

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 15. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. The PPV cost is $29.95

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in other markets

In other countries Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore is available live stream on FITE and LIVENow. The date and start time vary by location.

Mayweather vs Moore fight card

The full Mayweather vs Moore card looks as the following:

  • Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore – exhibition bout
  • Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado – exhibition bout
  • Delfine Persoon vs. Elhem Mekhaled – WBC women’s super featherweight title
  • Badou Jack vs. Hany Atiyo
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097