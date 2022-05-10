Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) is back in the ring against unbeaten Don Moore (18-0-1, 12 KOs) in the main event live from the helipad of Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, UAE on Saturday, May 14. The pair squares off in the exhibition bout headlining the first edition of “Global Titans Fight Series”. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 15.

Also on the card former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (2-0, 1 KO) meets Bruno Machado in another boxing exhibition. As well, former two-division world champion Badou Jack (25-3-3, 15 KOs) squares off against Hany Atiyo (16-4, 12 KOs). In addition, Delfine Persoon (45-3, 19 KOs) and Elhem Mekhaled (14-0, 2 KOs) battle it out for the WBC women’s super featherweight title.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany & other countries

Boxing fans in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and other selected markets can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, May 14. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 2 pm ET in Canada, 7 pm BST in the UK, 7 pm IST in Ireland and 8 pm CEST in Germany.

The PPV price is $29.99 in North America and $14.99 in the UK and Europe.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 15. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. The PPV cost is $29.95

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in other markets

In other countries Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore is available live stream on FITE and LIVENow. The date and start time vary by location.

Mayweather vs Moore fight card

The full Mayweather vs Moore card looks as the following:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore – exhibition bout

Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado – exhibition bout

Delfine Persoon vs. Elhem Mekhaled – WBC women’s super featherweight title

Badou Jack vs. Hany Atiyo