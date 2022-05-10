Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico faces Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) of Freyburg, Germany in the main event live stream on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, May 14. The contest pits former WBO super middleweight champion and former interim WBA light heavyweight champion in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA 178-pound world title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 15.

In the ten co-main event William Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico defends his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against former world champion Rene Alvarado (32-11, 21 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua. Also on the card John Ramirez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA faces Jan Salvatierra (8-1, 4 KOs) of Cabo San Lucas, MX in an eight-round bout with the NABA super flyweight belt on the line. In addition, Japhethlee Llamido (6-0. 2 KOs) of Norwalk, CA meets Edgar Figueroa (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Palm Beach, FL in a six-rounder at featherweight.

Zurdo vs Boesel tickets

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel tickets to witness all the action at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, May 14 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, May 14. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel in the UK and Australia

The date when Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel airs live stream on DAZN in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, May 15. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST.

Zurdo vs Boesel fight card

The full Zurdo vs Boesel lineup looks as the following:

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA light heavyweight title eliminator

William Zepeda vs. Rene Alvarado, 10 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title

John Ramirez vs. Jan Salvatierra, 8 rounds, super flyweight – vacant NABA super flyweight title

Japhethlee Llamido vs. Edgar Figueroa, 6 rounds, featherweight