Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) of Houston, TX and Brian Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina square off in the rematch headlining Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, May 14. The contest features three belt unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion up against WBO 154-pound titleholder. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds undisputed world championship bout live on Showtime. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 15.

Charlo vs Castano rematch comes nine month after their first fight last July. After going head to head a full distance both men appeared hurt with the bout declared a split draw.

In the co-main event Philadelphia’s Jaron Ennis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Canadian Olympian Custio Clayton (19-0-1, 12 KOs) of Quebec meet in the ten-round IBF welterweight title eliminator. Kicking off the telecast Kevin Gonzalez (24-0-1, 13 KOs) of Sinaloa, Mexico and Emanuel Rivera (19-2, 12 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico do a ten-round battle at super bantamweight.

Charlo vs Castano 2 tickets

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, May 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 live stream on Showtime. The fight date is Saturday, May 14. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 in Australia

The date when Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 15. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST.

Fans can watch the fight live stream on Kayo.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 1 pm AEST.

How to watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 in the UK and other countries

The date when Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 airs live in the United Kingdom is Sunday, May 15. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 4 am BST.

Broadcast information is yet to be confirmed. International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Charlo vs Castano 2 Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Charlo vs Castano 2 Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Carson, CA can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, May 11

Charlo vs Castano 2 open workout is on Wednesday, May 11 at Churchill Boxing Club. The start time is 1 pm.

Thursday, May 12

The final Charlo vs Castano 2 pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, May 12 at The Westin LAX – Grand A&B. The start time is 1 pm. Live stream is available on SHOWTIME Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, May 13

The official Charlo vs Castano 2 weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, May 13 at The Westin LAX – Grand A&B. The start time is 1 pm. Live stream is available on SHOWTIME Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, May 14

Charlo vs Castano 2 fight date is on Saturday, May 14. The location is Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Doors open 3 pm.

Charlo vs Castano 2 telecast begins at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

Charlo vs Castano 2 fight card

The current Charlo vs Castano 2 fight card can be found below.

Main Card

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano, 12 rounds, welterweight – undisputed super welterweight title (Charlo’s WBC, WBA and IBF titles, Castano’s WBO title)

Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton, 12 rounds, welterweight – IBF welterweight eliminator

Kevin Gonzalez vs. Emanuel Rivera, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard

Luciano Sanchez vs. Adrian Silva, 4 rounds, heavyweight