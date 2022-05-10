UFC Vegas 54 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round light heavyweight battle between Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic.

Advertisements

Former 205-pound champion and No. 1-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (28-9) last fought in October 2021 when he was submitted by Glover Teixeira in the second round and lost the title. Prior to that he won five bouts in a row, which includes a unanimous decision against Israel Adesanya and the second and first-round stoppage victories over Dominick Reyes and Corey Anderson, respectively.

No. 3-ranked contender Aleksandar Rakic (14-2) is riding the two-win streak. In his previous bout in March 2021 he earned a unanimous decision against Thiago Santos. Before that he similarly defeated Anthony Smith.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

The co-main event is a three-round light heavyweight bout between Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba. No. 13-ranked Spann (19-7) is looking to rebound from the defeat by submission in the first round suffered last September against Anthony Smith. Cutelaba (16-6-1, 1 NC) won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Devin Clark.

Among other bouts featured on UFC Vegas 54 fight card Davey Grant (13-6) faces Louis Smolka (17-8) at bantamweight, Katlyn Chookagian (17-4) takes on Amanda Ribas (11-2) at women’s flyweight and Frank Camacho (22-9) meets Manuel Torres (12-2) at lightweight. In addition, Jake Hadley (8-0) and Allan Nascimento (18-6) do battle at flyweight.

The full UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic card

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary card

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski