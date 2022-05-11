Search
Boxing

Gallen vs Terzievski results, start time, live stream, how to watch, tickets, main event, undercard

Newswire
Paul Gallen vs Kris Terzievski live streaming results from Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Paul Gallen vs Kris Terzievski weigh-in | Facebook/NoLimitBoxingPromotions

Paul Gallen vs Kris Terzievski live from Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, Australia

NRL star turned pro boxer Paul Gallen (12-1-1, 7 KOs) goes up against Australasian heavyweight champion Kris Terzievski (10-1-1, 8 KOs) in the main event at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW on Wednesday, May 11. The pair squares in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout headlining the six-fight card live on pay-per-view. In addition, a vacant Australian title is on the line.

Advertisements

Tickets for the event titled “King of the Castle” can be purchased through Ticketek.

In the co-main event Nikita Tszyu (1-0, 1 KOs) takes on Mason Smith (5-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card Harry Garside (2-0, 1 KOs) defends his Australian lightweight title in the ten-rounder against Layton McFerran (5-1, 2 KOs).

As well, Sam Goodman (10-0, 6 KOs) meets Fumiya Fuse (11-1, 1 KOs) in a ten-rounder with the IBF Intercontinental and WBO Oriental super bantamweight titles at stake. In addition, Hassan Hamdan (4-0, 1 KOs) faces Trent Girdham (3-0) in a six-rounder at welterweight and Amber Amelia (1-0) battles it out against Sara Jalonen (1-1) in a five-rounder at super featherweight.

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Kris Terzievski

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, May 11
Time: 7 pm AEST / 5 am ET / 2 am PT / 10 am BST

Stream Gallen vs Terzievski live on Kayo

Gallen vs Terzievski fight card

Get Gallen vs Terzievski full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Paul Gallen vs. Kris Terzievski, 10 rounds, heavyweight – Australian and Australasian heavyweight titles
  • Nikita Tszyu vs. Mason Smith, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Harry Garside vs. Layton McFerran, 10 rounds, lightweight – Australian lightweight title
  • Sam Goodman vs. Fumiya Fuse, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – IBF Intercontinental and WBO Oriental super bantamweight titles
  • Hassan Hamdan vs. Trent Girdham, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Amber Amelia vs. Sara Jalonen, 5 rounds, super featherweight

Preliminary Card

  • Hironori Mishiro vs. Francis Chua, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Linn Sandstrom vs. Floryvic Montero, 8 rounds, super flyweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097