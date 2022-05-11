NRL star turned pro boxer Paul Gallen (12-1-1, 7 KOs) goes up against Australasian heavyweight champion Kris Terzievski (10-1-1, 8 KOs) in the main event at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW on Wednesday, May 11. The pair squares in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout headlining the six-fight card live on pay-per-view. In addition, a vacant Australian title is on the line.

Tickets for the event titled “King of the Castle” can be purchased through Ticketek.

In the co-main event Nikita Tszyu (1-0, 1 KOs) takes on Mason Smith (5-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card Harry Garside (2-0, 1 KOs) defends his Australian lightweight title in the ten-rounder against Layton McFerran (5-1, 2 KOs).

As well, Sam Goodman (10-0, 6 KOs) meets Fumiya Fuse (11-1, 1 KOs) in a ten-rounder with the IBF Intercontinental and WBO Oriental super bantamweight titles at stake. In addition, Hassan Hamdan (4-0, 1 KOs) faces Trent Girdham (3-0) in a six-rounder at welterweight and Amber Amelia (1-0) battles it out against Sara Jalonen (1-1) in a five-rounder at super featherweight.

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Kris Terzievski

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Wednesday, May 11

Time: 7 pm AEST / 5 am ET / 2 am PT / 10 am BST

Gallen vs Terzievski fight card

Get Gallen vs Terzievski full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Paul Gallen vs. Kris Terzievski, 10 rounds, heavyweight – Australian and Australasian heavyweight titles

Nikita Tszyu vs. Mason Smith, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Harry Garside vs. Layton McFerran, 10 rounds, lightweight – Australian lightweight title

Sam Goodman vs. Fumiya Fuse, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – IBF Intercontinental and WBO Oriental super bantamweight titles

Hassan Hamdan vs. Trent Girdham, 6 rounds, welterweight

Amber Amelia vs. Sara Jalonen, 5 rounds, super featherweight

Preliminary Card

Hironori Mishiro vs. Francis Chua, 8 rounds, lightweight

Linn Sandstrom vs. Floryvic Montero, 8 rounds, super flyweight