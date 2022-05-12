Search
Watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 final pre-fight press conference (video)

Newswire
Charlo vs Castano 2 for undisputed 154-pound title at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) of Houston, Texas and WBO 154-pound titleholder Brian Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina square off in the rematch for undisputed title at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host a final press conference. Live stream video from The Westin LAX – Grand A&B is available up top.

Charlo vs Castano 2 date, time, tickets, how to watch, fight card

Charlo vs Castano 2 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Boxing fans can watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 live on Showtime in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Charlo vs Castano 2 full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

Stream boxing live on DAZN

