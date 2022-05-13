Search
Bellator 281 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, MVP vs Storley

Newswire
Bellator 281 MVP vs Storley results from London
Michael 'Venom' Page vs Logan Storley faceoff | Lucas Noonan/BELLATOR MMA

Bellator Paris 2022

Bellator 281 airs live on Showtime from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on Friday, May 13. In the main event No. 1-ranked welterweight contender Michael “Venom” Page (20-1) squares off against No. 2-ranked Logan Storley (13-1). The pair battles it out for the interim 170-pound title.

In the co-main event Lyoto Machida (26-11) goes up against Fabian Edwards (9-2) at middleweight. Also on the card Denise Kielholtz (6-3) meets Kana Watanabe (10-1-1) at women’s flyweight and Paul Daley (43-18-2) faces Wendell Giacomo (9-2) at welterweight. In addition, Luke Trainer (5-0) and Simon Biyong (7-2) do battle at light heavyweight.

How to watch Bellator 281: MVP vs Storley

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, May 13
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Bellator 281 free live stream of prelims begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Bellator 281 fight card

Get Bellator 281: MVP vs Storley full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Michael Page vs. Logan Storley – interim Bellator welterweight title
  • Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards
  • Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe
  • Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giacomo
  • Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong

Preliminary Card

  • Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford
  • Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger
  • Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou
  • Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde
  • Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz
  • Charlie Ward vs. Alan Carlos
  • Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski
  • Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green
Stream boxing live on DAZN

