Bellator 281 airs live on Showtime from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on Friday, May 13. In the main event No. 1-ranked welterweight contender Michael “Venom” Page (20-1) squares off against No. 2-ranked Logan Storley (13-1). The pair battles it out for the interim 170-pound title.
In the co-main event Lyoto Machida (26-11) goes up against Fabian Edwards (9-2) at middleweight. Also on the card Denise Kielholtz (6-3) meets Kana Watanabe (10-1-1) at women’s flyweight and Paul Daley (43-18-2) faces Wendell Giacomo (9-2) at welterweight. In addition, Luke Trainer (5-0) and Simon Biyong (7-2) do battle at light heavyweight.
How to watch Bellator 281: MVP vs Storley
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, May 13
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Bellator 281 free live stream of prelims begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.
Bellator 281 fight card
Get Bellator 281: MVP vs Storley full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Michael Page vs. Logan Storley – interim Bellator welterweight title
- Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards
- Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe
- Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giacomo
- Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong
Preliminary Card
- Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford
- Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger
- Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou
- Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde
- Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz
- Charlie Ward vs. Alan Carlos
- Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski
- Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green