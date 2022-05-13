Bellator 281 airs live on Showtime from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on Friday, May 13. In the main event No. 1-ranked welterweight contender Michael “Venom” Page (20-1) squares off against No. 2-ranked Logan Storley (13-1). The pair battles it out for the interim 170-pound title.

In the co-main event Lyoto Machida (26-11) goes up against Fabian Edwards (9-2) at middleweight. Also on the card Denise Kielholtz (6-3) meets Kana Watanabe (10-1-1) at women’s flyweight and Paul Daley (43-18-2) faces Wendell Giacomo (9-2) at welterweight. In addition, Luke Trainer (5-0) and Simon Biyong (7-2) do battle at light heavyweight.

How to watch Bellator 281: MVP vs Storley

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, May 13

Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Bellator 281 free live stream of prelims begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Bellator 281 fight card

Get Bellator 281: MVP vs Storley full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Michael Page vs. Logan Storley – interim Bellator welterweight title

Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards

Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe

Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giacomo

Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong

Preliminary Card

Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford

Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger

Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou

Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde

Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz

Charlie Ward vs. Alan Carlos

Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski

Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green