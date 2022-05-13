Search
Zurdo Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel weigh-in results (video)

Zurdo vs Boesel live from Ontario, California

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico faces Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) of Freyburg, Germany in the main event at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Former WBO super middleweight champion, Ramirez and former interim WBA light heavyweight champion, Boesel square off in the WBA 178-pound world title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats. Other boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Zurdo vs Boesel fight card

Get Zurdo vs Boesel full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

  • Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA light heavyweight title eliminator
  • William Zepeda vs. Rene Alvarado, 10 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title

Zurdo Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel start time, live stream, how to watch

  • John Ramirez vs. Jan Salvatierra, 8 rounds, super flyweight – vacant NABA super flyweight title
  • Japhethlee Llamido vs. Edgar Figueroa, 6 rounds, featherweight
