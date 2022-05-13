Acosta vs Rivera results, full fight card

Former world champion Angel Acosta (22-3-1, 21 KOs) faces Janiel Rivera (18-8-3, 11 KOs) in all-Puerto Rican main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Thursday, May 12. The scheduled for ten rounds super flyweight bout headlines the Golden Boy Fight Night card live on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the United Kingdom and Australia is Friday, May 13.

Advertisements

The co-main event us a ten-round featherweight bout between Victor Morales (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington and Alberto Torres (11-4-3, 4 KOs) of Sacramento, California. Also on the card Los Angeles’ Rudy Garcia (12-0-1, 2 KOs) goes up against veteran Diul Olguin (15-22-5, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight and Jimmy Brenes (1-0, 1 KOs) of Hialeah, Florida meets Hector Perez (0-0-1) of Inglewood, California in a four-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action Hollywood, Florida’s Eric Tudor (2-0, 2 KOs) and Donte Stubbs (6-4, 2 KOs) of Riverside, California do a six-round battle at super welterweight.

How to watch Angel Acosta vs Janiel Rivera

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Thursday, May 12

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, May 13

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Angel Acosta vs Janiel Rivera results

Angel Acosta def. Janiel Rivera by TKO (R1 at 1:19)

Victor Morales def. Alberto Torres by unanimous decision (100-88, 100-88, 100-88)

Rudy Garcia def. Diuhl Olguin by unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 79-73)

Jimmy Brenes def. Hector Perez by majority decision (38-38, 46-40, 46-40)

Eric Tudor def. Donte Stubbs by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Acosta vs Rivera fight card

Get Acosta vs Rivera full fight card below.

Angel Acosta vs. Janiel Rivera, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Victor Morales vs. Alberto Torres, 10 rounds, featherweight

Rudy Garcia vs. Diuhl Olguin, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Jimmy Brenes vs. Hector Perez, 4 rounds, welterweight

Eric Tudor vs. Donte Stubbs, 6 rounds, super welterweight