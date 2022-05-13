Unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion Jermell Charlo and WBO champion Brian Castano square off in the rematch for undisputed super welterweight title in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in Australia. The fighters received enthusiastic and fervent support from their respective fanbases at a heated and boisterous final press conference.

Charlo and Castano made clear their intention to leave no doubt in their rematch of one of 2021’s most significant fights, which was fought to a split-draw last July. As they come face to face for the second time inside the squared circle they once again seek to become the first male undisputed super welterweight champion of the four-belt era.

Charlo vs Castano 2 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats. Other boxing fans can watch live on Showtime in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Check out below what they had to say two days ahead of the showdown.

Jermell Charlo: Knocking people out is what the f*** I do. That’s what I’m known for

“I just have to be dominant. I have to be the best Jermell Charlo, that y’all are yet to see. I’m going to dominate this fight way differently than I did the last fight.”

“Castano is the same fighter as he’s been in every fight. He’s going to come and keep coming back up. I’m going to use everything I learned from that fight, on Saturday night. I’m going to take advantage of the things that I have that he doesn’t have. I’m going to use the skills I’m blessed with.”

“I’m going to be stronger, faster and smarter than I’ve ever been before. Thank you Castano, for giving me more time to prepare myself.”

“I’m grateful for my opportunities. This is my time and I’m focused. He’s my target and I’m going to pop him. I know what I possess in the ring. I know who I am and I know where I come from.”

“I’ve worked very hard since last July. I know with the dedication that me and Derrick James, along with my whole team, including Joan Guzman, put in, that we’re ready. All I have to do is go in there and put it all on the line.”

“Knocking people out is what the f*** I do. That’s what I’m known for. I’m known for the power and I’m known for the speed. That’s what I’m doing.”

“I didn’t finish him so I think that was the only mistake I made. I’m usually a closer. I have that on the back of my mind. One he’s hurt again, and hopefully it’s earlier than later, it’s over.”

“There’s nothing he’s going to be able to do when we drop these bombs on him Saturday.”

Brian Castano: I could care less if he wants to knock me out. Let’s go out there and see if he can withstand my punishment for 12 rounds

“I prepare myself very seriously for each and every opponent I have in front of me. This time, it’s Charlo, and I promise you that I’m going to be more than ready to give the fans a show on Saturday night.”

“I thought fighting in his home state was a factor with the judges last time. I still think I’m the visitor here, but it has more of a ‘neutral’ feel to it than San Antonio did. My lesson I learned is to always have my guard up and be ready for whatever comes my way.”

“It is going to be special to show everyone what I’m capable of, especially in front of the Latin fans here. This is the culmination of years of work. I’m anxious to go out there and prove that I’m the champion and give the Latin fans the show that they deserve.”

“He can say whatever he wants. I could care less if he wants to knock me out. Let’s go out there and see if he can withstand my punishment for 12 rounds.”

The lack of respect he has for a fellow athlete bothered me. He said a lot of things that I thought were out of line. I don’t know why he’s all edgy and screaming and nervous. I’d rather him show that energy in the ring.”

“There isn’t one specific weapon I have that’s better than him, because I tailor my style to my opponent. Charlo is going to see what I have in store for him. I’m more than ready to show that what I’ve prepared is more than enough to get the win.”

“Charlo is a top-tier fighter. That’s definitely true. But at this level, everyone has power. Only one opponent has sent me to the mat, and it wasn’t Charlo. He’s strong, but there’s nothing about his power that truly stands out to me compared to other fighters I’ve faced.”

“Saturday is going to be electric. The way that we’ve been spicing this up, we’re guaranteeing a spectacle. You’re not going to want to miss it.”

“The first fight motivated me because I thought that I won. I learned that I can’t leave this fight in the hands of the judges. I need to leave no doubt that I’m the superior fighter.”

In the co-main event Jaron Ennis faces Custio Clayton in IBF welterweight eliminator. Also on the card Kevin Gonzalez meets Emanuel Rivera at super bantamweight. Get Charlo vs Castano 2 full fight card and start time.