Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Charlo vs Castano 2 for undisputed 154-pound title at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo and WBO 154-pound titleholder Brian Castano square off in the rematch for undisputed title in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Jaron Ennis and Custio Clayton meet in the IBF welterweight eliminator. Also on the card Kevin Gonzalez and Emanuel Rivera do battle at super bantamweight.

Charlo vs Castano 2 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on Showtime. In Australia the event airs live on Kayo.

Charlo vs Castano 2 fight card

Get Charlo vs Castano 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Main Card

  • Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano, 12 rounds, welterweight – undisputed super welterweight title (Charlo’s WBC, WBA and IBF titles, Castano’s WBO title)
  • Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton, 12 rounds, welterweight – IBF welterweight eliminator
  • Kevin Gonzalez vs. Emanuel Rivera, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 date, time, how to watch

Undercard

  • Luciano Sanchez vs. Adrian Silva, 4 rounds, heavyweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

