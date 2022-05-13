UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 14. The date when MMA event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 15.

In the main event former 205-pound champion and No. 1-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (28-9) takes on No. 3-ranked contender Aleksandar Rakic (14-2). In the co-main event event Ryan Spann (19-7) faces Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1, 1 NC) at light heavyweight.

Also on the card Louis Smolka (17-8) meets Davey Grant (13-6) at bantamweight, Amanda Ribas (11-2) faces Katlyn Chookagian (17-4) at women’s flyweight and Manuel Torres (12-2) goes up against Frank Camacho (22-9) at lightweight. In addition, Allan Nascimento (18-6) and Jake Hadley (8-0) square off at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, May 14. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 54 UK time, Blachowicz vs Rakic

UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, May 15 at 3 am BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 12:30 am BST. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 54 Australia time, Blachowicz vs Rakic

In Australia UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 15. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 54 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary card

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski