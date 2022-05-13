UFC Vegas 54 weigh-in results, Blachowicz vs Rakic

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

In the main event former UFC 205-pound champion and No. 1-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (28-9) faces No. 3-ranked contender Aleksandar Rakic (14-2) at light heavyweight. In the co-main event event Ryan Spann (19-7) and Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1, 1 NC) square off also at light heavyweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 54 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary card

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski