UFC Vegas 54 weigh-in results, Blachowicz vs Rakic

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.
In the main event former UFC 205-pound champion and No. 1-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (28-9) faces No. 3-ranked contender Aleksandar Rakic (14-2) at light heavyweight. In the co-main event event Ryan Spann (19-7) and Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1, 1 NC) square off also at light heavyweight.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
UFC Vegas 54 fight card
Get UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
Main Card
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba
- Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
- Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
- Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento
Preliminary card
- Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee
- Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
- Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
- Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski