UFC Vegas 54 weigh-in results, Blachowicz vs Rakic

Newswire
UFC heavyweight Jan Blachowicz weigh-in
UFC heavyweight Jan Blachowicz weigh-in | Twitter/UFC

UFC Fight Night Blachowicz vs Rakic

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

In the main event former UFC 205-pound champion and No. 1-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (28-9) faces No. 3-ranked contender Aleksandar Rakic (14-2) at light heavyweight. In the co-main event event Ryan Spann (19-7) and Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1, 1 NC) square off also at light heavyweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 54 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Main Card

  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic
  • Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba
  • Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
  • Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

UFC Vegas 54 start time, how to watch, live stream, Blachowicz vs Rakic

Preliminary card

  • Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee
  • Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
  • Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
  • Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski
