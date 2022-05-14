BKFC Fight Night Omaha airs live on pay-per-view from Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday May 13, which makes it Saturday May 14 in the UK and Australia. The bare knuckle boxing fight card is headlined by a light heavyweight battle between Dakota Cochrane and Josh Dyer.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Houston Alexander goes up against Jason Fish at cruiserweight. Also on the card Sean Wilson meets Rocky Long at lightweight and Cody Land faces Will Shutt at featherweight. In addition, Alonzo Martinez and Adalberto Serrano do battle at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Omaha: Cochrane vs Dyer

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, May 13

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

BKFC Omaha free live stream of preliminary card begins an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC Omaha fight card

Get BKFC Omaha: Cochrane vs Dyer full fight card results below.

Main Card

Joshua Dyer def. Dakota Cochrane by KO (R1 at 1:39)

Houston Alexander def. Jason Fish by TKO (R1 at 1:41)

Sean Wilson def. Rocky Long by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Will Shutt def. Cody Land by KO (R1 at 0:40)

Ryan Braun def. Jett Jones by KO (R1 at 1:27)

David Simpson def. Jeff Souder by KO (R2 at 1:46)

Alonzo Martinez def. Adalberto Serrano by KO (R1 at 0:34)

Carlos Trinidad def. Tyler Jacques by KO (R4 at 0:44)

Preliminary Card

Esteban Rodriguez def. Erick Murray Jr by KO (R2 at 0:10)

Josh Krejci def. Kevin Benson by TKO (R4 at 1:42)

Emeka Ifekandu def. Charlie DuBray by KO (R3 at 1:49)