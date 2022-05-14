Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) was expected to make his ring return against unbeaten Don Moore (18-0-1, 12 KOs) in the main event live from the helipad of Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, UAE on Saturday, May 14. The scheduled exhibition bout, headlining the first edition of “Global Titans Fight Series”, fell off at the last minute, due to the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The cancelled lineup was also expected to see former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (2-0, 1 KO) in a boxing exhibition against Bruno Machado and former two-division world champion Badou Jack (25-3-3, 15 KOs) up against Hany Atiyo (16-4, 12 KOs). In addition, Delfine Persoon (45-3, 19 KOs) and Elhem Mekhaled (14-0, 2 KOs) were set to battle it out for the WBC women’s super featherweight title.

According to FITE, that was expected to televise the fight card in the US, Canada and other countries, as well as the Australian streaming service Kayo, the event has been postponed. A rescheduled date is expected to be announced shortly.