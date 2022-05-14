Search
Zurdo Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel free live stream of prelims (video)

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel undercard airs live stream from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US and 10 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Sunday, May 15 at 7 am AEST in Australia. Video is available up top.

The four-fight Zurdo vs Boesel preliminary lineup looks as the following:

  • Jorge Chavez vs. Eduardo Melendez, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Japhethlee Llamido vs. Edgar Figueroa, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Carlos Nava vs. Yampier Hernandez, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Kareem Hackett vs. Josue Obando, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

