Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel undercard airs live stream from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US and 10 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Sunday, May 15 at 7 am AEST in Australia. Video is available up top.

The four-fight Zurdo vs Boesel preliminary lineup looks as the following: