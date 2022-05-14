Tony Yoka vs Martin Bakole live stream from Paris

Undefeated French heavyweight Tony Yoka takes a major step up in class this Saturday, May 14. The 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist faces Congolese contender Martin Bakole in a ten-round main event at Accor Arena in Paris. Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+.

Yoka (11-0, 9 KOs) is already ranked in the top 10 by two of the major sanctioning organizations. He’s spent the entirety of his pro career fighting in France and has scored a series of standout wins over the likes of Jonnie Rice, Alexander Dimitrenko, and former world title challenger Johann Duhaupas. In September 2021, he knocked out previously undefeated Croatian contender Petar Milas in seven rounds.

Bakole (17-1, 13 KOs), who stands 6’6 and often weighs more than 250 pounds, has spent much of his eight-year pro career based in Scotland. He’s won six straight since an October 2018 TKO loss to American Olympian Michael Hunter, a run that’s included victories over recognizable names like Mariusz Wach, Kevin Johnson, and Sergey Kuzmin.

How to watch Tony Yoka vs Martin Bakole

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Tony Yoka vs Martin Bakole live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, May 14. The start time is 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Among the bouts featured on Yoka vs Bakole undercard two-time French Olympian and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Sofiane Oumiha (1-0, 1 KO) battles fellow unbeaten Mevy Boufoudi (8-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight contest. At the Tokyo Olympics, Oumiha lost to Keyshawn Davis, the eventual silver medalist and current Top Rank-signed standout.

French prospect Christ “Little T” Esabe (11-0, 3 KOs) takes a step up in class versus Venezuelan veteran Sander Diaz (13-8-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Esabe is the reigning WBC Francophone featherweight champion and a former French featherweight champion.

French amateur standout Victor Yoka, younger brother of Tony Yoka, will make his professional debut in a six-round lightweight bout against the durable Gurami Kurtanidze (4-14-5, 1 KO).

Yoka vs Bakole fight card

Tony Yoka vs. Martin Bakole, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Sofiane Oumiha vs. Mevy Boufoudi, 8 rounds, lightweight

Christ Esabe vs. Sander Diaz, 8 rounds, lightweight

Victor Yoka vs. Gurami Kurtanidze, 6 rounds, lightweight