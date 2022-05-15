The three-fight GLORY 80 Studio card aired live on Saturday, May 14. The “behind closed doors” event followed the promotion in March in Belgium that was stopped due to a riot erupted after the second round of Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek rematch.

In the main event Tyjani Beztati (12-3-0) successfully retained his lightweight title by TKO in the second round against Josh Jauncey (10-8-0). In the co-main event Antonio Plazibat (6-1-0) KO’d Tarik Khbabez (1-3-0) in Round 3. Kicking off the action Tariq Osaro (1-0-0) stopped fellow GLORY debutant Rhys Brudenell (0-1-0) also in the third round.

GLORY 80 Studio results