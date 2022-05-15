Zurdo vs Boesel live results, start time, stream, how to watch, full fight card

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) and Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. The contest features former WBO super middleweight champion of Mazatlan, Mexico up against former interim WBA light heavyweight champion of Freyburg, Germany. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA 178-pound world title eliminator.

Advertisements

In the co-main event William Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico defends his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against former world champion Rene Alvarado (32-11, 21 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua. Also on the card Jan Salvatierra (8-1, 4 KOs) of Cabo San Lucas, MX and John Ramirez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA battle it out for the NABA super flyweight belt. In addition, Edgar Figueroa (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Palm Beach, FL faces off Japhethlee Llamido (6-0. 2 KOs) of Norwalk, CA at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, May 15

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Prelims: 10 pm BST / 7 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date and time vary by location

Zurdo vs Boesel results

Stay tuned for Zurdo vs Boesel results.

Jorge Chavez def. Eduardo Melendez by TKO (R3 at 1:57)

Japhethlee Llamido def. Edgar Figueroa by TKO (corner stoppage, R5 at 1:35)

Carlos Nava def. Yampier Hernandez by TKO (R6 at 1:57)

Kareem Hackett def. Josue Obando by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Zurdo vs Boesel fight card

Get Zurdo vs Boesel fight card below.

Main Card

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA light heavyweight title eliminator

William Zepeda vs. Rene Alvarado, 10 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title

John Ramirez vs. Jan Salvatierra, 8 rounds, super flyweight – vacant NABA super flyweight title

Katsuma Akitsugi vs. Jose Santos Gonzalez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary Card

Jorge Chavez vs. Eduardo Melendez, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Japhethlee Llamido vs. Edgar Figueroa, 6 rounds, featherweight

Carlos Nava vs. Yampier Hernandez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Kareem Hackett vs. Josue Obando, 6 rounds, light heavyweight