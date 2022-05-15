Search
Boxing

Zurdo vs Boesel live results, start time, stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Zurdo Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel live results from Ontario, CA
Zurdo Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel faceoff | Tom Hogan/Golden Boy

Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel live on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) and Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. The contest features former WBO super middleweight champion of Mazatlan, Mexico up against former interim WBA light heavyweight champion of Freyburg, Germany. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA 178-pound world title eliminator.

Advertisements

In the co-main event William Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico defends his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against former world champion Rene Alvarado (32-11, 21 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua. Also on the card Jan Salvatierra (8-1, 4 KOs) of Cabo San Lucas, MX and John Ramirez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA battle it out for the NABA super flyweight belt. In addition, Edgar Figueroa (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Palm Beach, FL faces off Japhethlee Llamido (6-0. 2 KOs) of Norwalk, CA at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel

United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, May 14
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

UK & Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, May 15
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST
Prelims: 10 pm BST / 7 am AEST

Other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date and time vary by location

Zurdo vs Boesel results

Stay tuned for Zurdo vs Boesel results.

  • Jorge Chavez def. Eduardo Melendez by TKO (R3 at 1:57)
  • Japhethlee Llamido def. Edgar Figueroa by TKO (corner stoppage, R5 at 1:35)
  • Carlos Nava def. Yampier Hernandez by TKO (R6 at 1:57)
  • Kareem Hackett def. Josue Obando by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Zurdo vs Boesel fight card

Get Zurdo vs Boesel fight card below.

Main Card

  • Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA light heavyweight title eliminator
  • William Zepeda vs. Rene Alvarado, 10 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title
  • John Ramirez vs. Jan Salvatierra, 8 rounds, super flyweight – vacant NABA super flyweight title
  • Katsuma Akitsugi vs. Jose Santos Gonzalez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary Card

  • Jorge Chavez vs. Eduardo Melendez, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Japhethlee Llamido vs. Edgar Figueroa, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Carlos Nava vs. Yampier Hernandez, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Kareem Hackett vs. Josue Obando, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097