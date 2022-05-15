Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano squared off in the rematch for undisputed super welterweight title live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday May 14, which made it Sunday May 15 in Australia. The contest featured unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion of Houston, TX up against WBO champion of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Their first fight last July went a full distance and was ruled a split draw. The scheduled for twelve rounds rematch ended prior to the final bell.

While both fighters once again put on an all-round hard fought spectacular performance, it was Jermell Charlo, who came out on top dropping Brian Castano twice in Round 10. The latter beat the first eight count and managed to get back on his feet. He was, however, immediately dominated and floored for the second time. The referee opened the count, but then waved the fight off.

With the victory he improves to 35-1-1, 19 KOs, remains undefeated and becomes the first in history undisputed 154-pound champion. “El Boxi” drops to 17-1-2, 12 KOs and suffers the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

You can watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 full fight video highlights up top and below.

Charlo vs Castano 2 full fight video highlights

Brian Castano makes his ring walk.

Here comes Jermell Charlo.

The rematch we’ve all been waiting for is finally here ?@TwinCharlo heads to the ring for his chance at history ?#CharloCastano2 starts NOW on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/K89mXaWG6n — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 15, 2022

Fight action.

WHAT A ROUND!



Who said sequels aren't better then the originals ?#CharloCastano2 pic.twitter.com/uA3t3Nf7NC — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 15, 2022

Ringside view of the action in RD5. ?#CharloCastano2 pic.twitter.com/51yKPfClP5 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) May 15, 2022

Jermell Charlo KO’s Brian Castano.

HISTORY MADE FOR @TwinCharlo ?



Charlo stops Castano in RD 10 to become the first ever 154-lb undisputed champ in the 4-belt era. #CharloCastano2 pic.twitter.com/Fy81yrXTBp — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 15, 2022

Post-fight interview.

