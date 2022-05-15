Karim Bennoui stops Dante Jose Garcia to become three-time WKN super featherweight champion (video)

French star Karim Bennoui regained the World Kickboxing Network super featherweight title by TKO in the fifth round against Dante Jose Garcia Aquey of Cuba. The championship bout headlined the “Generation Fighter 3” event live from Complexe Sportif des Tâles in Valentigney, France on Saturday, May 14. The full fight video is available up top.

Bennoui previously held WKN Gold twice with the victories over Sasa Jovanovic in May 2017 and Thomas Adamandopoulos in November 2012.

The rest of fight card saw a series of kickboxing bouts with local and international kickboxers.