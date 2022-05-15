Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) and Brian Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) square off in the rematch for undisputed super welterweight title live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in Australia. The contest features unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion of Houston, TX up against WBO champion of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines a Premier Boxing Champions fight card.
In co-main event Philadelphia’s Jaron Ennis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Canadian Olympian Custio Clayton (19-0-1, 12 KOs) of Quebec meet in the ten-round IBF welterweight world title eliminator. In addition, Kevin Gonzalez (24-0-1, 13 KOs) of Sinaloa, Mexico goes up against Emanuel Rivera (19-2, 12 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico in a ten-round super bantamweight telecast opener. The full lineup, including a non-televised undercard, can be found below.
How to watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, May 14
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, May 15
Time: 11 am AEST
Charlo vs Castano 2 results
- Anthony Cuba def. Oscar Acevedo by KO (R2)
- Jose Mejia def. Matthew Reed by KO (R1)
- Gurgen Hovhannisyan def. Jesse Bryan by KO
- Geovany Bruzon def. Daniel Najera by KO (R1)
- Luciano Sanchez def. Adrian Silva by KO (R2)
Charlo vs Castano 2 fight card
Main Card
- Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano, 12 rounds, welterweight – undisputed super welterweight title (Charlo’s WBC, WBA and IBF titles, Castano’s WBO title)
- Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton, 12 rounds, welterweight – IBF welterweight eliminator
- Kevin Gonzalez vs. Emanuel Rivera, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
Undercard (non-televised)
- Marcos Hernandez vs. Brandyn Lynch, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Jerry Perez vs. Erick Lanzas Jr, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Marlon Tapales vs. Jose Estrella, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
- Jose Perez vs. Anthony Chavez, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Anthony Cuba vs. Oscar Acevedo, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Jose Mejia vs. Matthew Reed, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Jesse Bryan, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Luciano Sanchez vs. Adrian Silva, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Geovany Bruzon vs. Daniel Najera, 4 rounds, heavyweight