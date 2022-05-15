Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) and Brian Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) square off in the rematch for undisputed super welterweight title live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in Australia. The contest features unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion of Houston, TX up against WBO champion of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines a Premier Boxing Champions fight card.

In co-main event Philadelphia’s Jaron Ennis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Canadian Olympian Custio Clayton (19-0-1, 12 KOs) of Quebec meet in the ten-round IBF welterweight world title eliminator. In addition, Kevin Gonzalez (24-0-1, 13 KOs) of Sinaloa, Mexico goes up against Emanuel Rivera (19-2, 12 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico in a ten-round super bantamweight telecast opener. The full lineup, including a non-televised undercard, can be found below.

How to watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, May 15

Time: 11 am AEST

Charlo vs Castano 2 results

Anthony Cuba def. Oscar Acevedo by KO (R2)

Jose Mejia def. Matthew Reed by KO (R1)

Gurgen Hovhannisyan def. Jesse Bryan by KO

Geovany Bruzon def. Daniel Najera by KO (R1)

Luciano Sanchez def. Adrian Silva by KO (R2)

Charlo vs Castano 2 fight card

Main Card

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano, 12 rounds, welterweight – undisputed super welterweight title (Charlo’s WBC, WBA and IBF titles, Castano’s WBO title)

Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton, 12 rounds, welterweight – IBF welterweight eliminator

Kevin Gonzalez vs. Emanuel Rivera, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Marcos Hernandez vs. Brandyn Lynch, 10 rounds, middleweight

Jerry Perez vs. Erick Lanzas Jr, 8 rounds, lightweight

Marlon Tapales vs. Jose Estrella, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Jose Perez vs. Anthony Chavez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Anthony Cuba vs. Oscar Acevedo, 6 rounds, lightweight

Jose Mejia vs. Matthew Reed, 4 rounds, welterweight

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Jesse Bryan, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Luciano Sanchez vs. Adrian Silva, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Geovany Bruzon vs. Daniel Najera, 4 rounds, heavyweight