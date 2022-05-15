TrillerVerz 5: Kovalev vs Pulev + Cypress Hill vs Onyx airs live from The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. The event titled “Lineage of Greatness” features a series of boxing bouts and an Iconic VERZUZ battle pitting hip-hop legends.

Advertisements

In the main event former unified light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KO) goes up against unbeaten Tervel Pulev (16-0, 13 KO) in a ten-rounder at cruiserweight. The co-main event is a ten-round heavyweight battle between Kubrat Pulev (28-2, 14 KO) and Jerry Forrest (26-4-2, 20 KO).

Also on the card Emiliano Vargas makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round lightweight bout against Mark Salgado (1-1, 1 KO). As well, son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, Evan Holyfield (9-0, 6 KO) faces Jurmain McDonald (6-5, 2 KO) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Fernando Vargas Jr (5-0, 5 KO) meets fellow unbeaten Terrance Jarmon (3-0, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at super welterweight and Amado Vargas (3-0, 2 KO) squares off against Anel Dudo (1-3, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

How to watch TrillerVerz 5: Kovalev vs Pulev, Cypress Hill vs Onyx

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, May 15

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

TrillerVerz 5 fight card

Get TrillerVerz 5 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Boxing

Sergey Kovalev vs. Tervel Pulev, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Kubrat Pulev vs. Jerry Forrest, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Mark Salgado, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Evan Holyfield vs. Jurmain McDonald, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Fernando Vargas Jr vs. Terrance Jarmon, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Amado Vargas vs. Anel Dudo, 4 rounds, featherweight

Entertainment

Cypress Hill vs. Onyx – ultimate East coast vs West coast hip-hop showdown