Boxing

Kovalev vs Pulev results, start time, live stream, how to watch – TrillerVerz 5

Newswire
Stream TrillerVerz 5 Sergey Kovalev vs Tervel Pulev live on FITE
Sergey Kovalev vs Tervel Pulev weigh-in | Sye Williams/Triller

TrillerVerz 5: Kovalev vs Pulev | Cypress Hill vs Onyx

TrillerVerz 5: Kovalev vs Pulev + Cypress Hill vs Onyx airs live from The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. The event titled “Lineage of Greatness” features a series of boxing bouts and an Iconic VERZUZ battle pitting hip-hop legends.

In the main event former unified light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KO) goes up against unbeaten Tervel Pulev (16-0, 13 KO) in a ten-rounder at cruiserweight. The co-main event is a ten-round heavyweight battle between Kubrat Pulev (28-2, 14 KO) and Jerry Forrest (26-4-2, 20 KO).

Also on the card Emiliano Vargas makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round lightweight bout against Mark Salgado (1-1, 1 KO). As well, son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, Evan Holyfield (9-0, 6 KO) faces Jurmain McDonald (6-5, 2 KO) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Fernando Vargas Jr (5-0, 5 KO) meets fellow unbeaten Terrance Jarmon (3-0, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at super welterweight and Amado Vargas (3-0, 2 KO) squares off against Anel Dudo (1-3, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

How to watch TrillerVerz 5: Kovalev vs Pulev, Cypress Hill vs Onyx

United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, May 14
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, May 15
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location

Stream Trillerverz 5 live on FITE

TrillerVerz 5 fight card

Get TrillerVerz 5 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Boxing

  • Sergey Kovalev vs. Tervel Pulev, 10 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Kubrat Pulev vs. Jerry Forrest, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Mark Salgado, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Evan Holyfield vs. Jurmain McDonald, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Fernando Vargas Jr vs. Terrance Jarmon, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Amado Vargas vs. Anel Dudo, 4 rounds, featherweight

Entertainment

  • Cypress Hill vs. Onyx – ultimate East coast vs West coast hip-hop showdown
