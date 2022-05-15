UFC Vegas 54 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. In the five-round main event former 205-pound champion and No. 1-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (28-9) goes up against No. 3-ranked Aleksandar Rakic (14-2).

In the co-main event event Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1, 1 NC) and Ryan Spann (19-7) square off at light heavyweight. Also on the card Davey Grant (13-6) faces off Louis Smolka (17-8) at bantamweight, Katlyn Chookagian (17-4) takes on Amanda Ribas (11-2) at women’s flyweight and Manuel Torres (12-2) meets Frank Camacho (22-9) at lightweight. In addition, Jake Hadley (8-0) and Allan Nascimento (18-6) do battle at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, May 14

Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, May 15

Main Card: 3 am BST

Prelims: 12:30 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, Kayo

Saturday, May 15

Main Card: 12 pm AEST

Prelims: 9:30 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic results

Get UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary card

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski