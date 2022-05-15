Search
UFC Vegas 54 results, Blachowicz vs Rakic

Stream UFC Vegas 54 Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic live results
Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic

UFC Vegas 54 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. In the five-round main event former 205-pound champion and No. 1-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (28-9) goes up against No. 3-ranked Aleksandar Rakic (14-2).

In the co-main event event Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1, 1 NC) and Ryan Spann (19-7) square off at light heavyweight. Also on the card Davey Grant (13-6) faces off Louis Smolka (17-8) at bantamweight, Katlyn Chookagian (17-4) takes on Amanda Ribas (11-2) at women’s flyweight and Manuel Torres (12-2) meets Frank Camacho (22-9) at lightweight. In addition, Jake Hadley (8-0) and Allan Nascimento (18-6) do battle at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, May 14
Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, May 15
Main Card: 3 am BST
Prelims: 12:30 am BST

Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, Kayo
Saturday, May 15
Main Card: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 9:30 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic results

Get UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic
  • Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba
  • Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
  • Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary card

  • Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee
  • Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
  • Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
  • Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski
