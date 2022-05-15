UFC Vegas 54 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 14, which makes it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. In the five-round main event former 205-pound champion and No. 1-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (28-9) goes up against No. 3-ranked Aleksandar Rakic (14-2).
In the co-main event event Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1, 1 NC) and Ryan Spann (19-7) square off at light heavyweight. Also on the card Davey Grant (13-6) faces off Louis Smolka (17-8) at bantamweight, Katlyn Chookagian (17-4) takes on Amanda Ribas (11-2) at women’s flyweight and Manuel Torres (12-2) meets Frank Camacho (22-9) at lightweight. In addition, Jake Hadley (8-0) and Allan Nascimento (18-6) do battle at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, May 14
Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, May 15
Main Card: 3 am BST
Prelims: 12:30 am BST
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, Kayo
Saturday, May 15
Main Card: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 9:30 am AEST
UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic results
Get UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs Rakic full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba
- Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
- Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
- Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento
Preliminary card
- Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee
- Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
- Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
- Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski