Boxing

Video: Jaron Ennis KO’s Custio Clayton in Round 2, calls out Errol Spence Jr

Parviz Iskenderov
'Boots' Ennis wins IBF welterweight title eliminator

Undefeated Philadelphia’s Jaron Ennis improved to 29-0, 27 KOs with the second-round knockout victory over Canadian Olympian Custio Clayton 19-1-1, 12 KOs, who suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career. The pair squared off in the IBF welterweight world title eliminator serving as Charlo vs Castano 2 co-main event live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday May 14, which made it Sunday May 15 in Australia.

Post-fight “Boots” Ennis called out a unified WBC, IBF and WBA champion Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs).

Charlo vs Castano 2 full fight card results.

BoxingFeaturedNewsResultsVideo

