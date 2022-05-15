Zurdo Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel full fight video highlights

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and Dominic Boesel squared off in the WBA 178-pound world title eliminator live on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday May 14, which made it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former WBO super middleweight champion of Mazatlan, Mexico up against former interim WBA light heavyweight champion of Freyburg, Germany.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout didn’t go a full distance. The Mexican southpaw dominated and ultimately dropped his opponent in the fourth round with right body shot after delivering a number of uppercuts and straight left.

With the victory Zurdo Ramirez improves to 44-0, 30 KOs and remains undefeated. Dominic Boesel drops to 32-3, 12 KOs.

Dominic Boesel makes his ringwalk.

Here comes Zurdo Ramirez.

Zurdo Ramirez makes his way to the ring ??#ZurdoBoesel pic.twitter.com/QuiObLWOIu — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 15, 2022

Zurdo dominates Boesel.

Zurdo drops Boesel.

THAT WILL DO IT



Zurdo Ramirez finishes it in the 4th round ?#ZurdoBoesel pic.twitter.com/MHPOHcAwSH — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 15, 2022

Victory.

?? @ZurdoRamirezz takes the victory by TKO in the 4th round against Dominic Boesel #zurdoboesel | on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/RQYCLhTNFL — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) May 15, 2022

Zurdo Ramirez post-fight interview.

Zurdo Ramirez wants Dmitry Bivol next ?#ZurdoBoesel pic.twitter.com/dFoMlL4zAV — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 15, 2022

Zurdo Ramirez reveals why he's better at 175 pounds ??#ZurdoBoesel pic.twitter.com/BSiQxsWUua — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 15, 2022

Immediate reaction.

