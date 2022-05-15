Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and Dominic Boesel squared off in the WBA 178-pound world title eliminator live on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday May 14, which made it Sunday May 15 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former WBO super middleweight champion of Mazatlan, Mexico up against former interim WBA light heavyweight champion of Freyburg, Germany.
The scheduled for twelve rounds bout didn’t go a full distance. The Mexican southpaw dominated and ultimately dropped his opponent in the fourth round with right body shot after delivering a number of uppercuts and straight left.
With the victory Zurdo Ramirez improves to 44-0, 30 KOs and remains undefeated. Dominic Boesel drops to 32-3, 12 KOs.
You can watch Zurdo Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel full fight video highlights up top and below.
Zurdo vs Boesel full fight video highlights
Dominic Boesel makes his ringwalk.
Here comes Zurdo Ramirez.
Zurdo dominates Boesel.
Zurdo drops Boesel.
Victory.
Zurdo Ramirez post-fight interview.
Immediate reaction.
Get Zurdo vs Boesel full fight card results.